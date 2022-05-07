Dr. Fauci will not give RWU graduation speech in person

“We are disappointed, of course, that Dr. Fauci is unable to join us on campus,” Miaoulis said in a statement. “Although he won’t be traveling to Bristol, his virtual address will be one of the highlights of our day of celebrations, and we are looking forward to hearing the inspiration and advice he will offer our graduates.”

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, is unable to attend the graduation ceremony in person, as originally planned, because of a memorial service for a family member, RWU President President Ioannis Miaoulis said.

PROVIDENCE — Dr. Anthony Fauci won’t be able to come to Bristol, R.I., to give a graduation speech to Roger Williams University students on May 20, but he will deliver a virtual commencement address.

In a message to the RWU community, Miaoulis said, “Remember that while the commencement speaker is – and still will be – a highlight of the event, the real meaning of this day is to celebrate our graduates and their families, and the faculty and staff who have worked so hard to help our graduates earn their degrees.”

He said, “I am so excited to celebrate all of our graduates together over a wonderful comprehensive day of celebrations for the first time in university history.”

For the firs time, RWU will hold a commencement celebration for all the undergraduate, graduate, and law students graduating in the Class of 2022 in a single ceremony, with a main ceremony in the morning followed by individual school ceremonies.

The university ceremony will take place on the main athletic field, with the processional beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Rachael S. Rollins, the US Attorney for Massachusetts, will speak during the RWU School of Law graduation ceremony.

