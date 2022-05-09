Arlington Public Schools urging students to mask up after rise in COVID-19 cases

She said school officials will notify families by May 15 if they plan to extend the recommendation.

“Due to rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 in our schools, starting May 9th, Arlington Public Schools strongly recommends that all students and staff wear masks while indoors, except when necessary for eating or drinking,” Homan wrote.

Arlington Public Schools officials are recommending that all students and staff wear face coverings indoors this week after the school district last week recorded 159 positive cases, the highest weekly total since early in last winter’s Omicron surge , Superintendent Elizabeth C. Homan said Monday in a letter to the school community.

“It is important to note that this is a temporary recommendation, not a requirement, and that in addition to this recommendation we will be continuing our monitoring of ventilation, doing additional testing and providing access to home testing where necessary, and emphasizing the importance and use of air purifiers and open windows,” Homan wrote. “We are making the recommendation in consultation with the Arlington Department of Health and Human Services, and in the interest of meeting our top priority: maintaining adequate staffing levels for safety and supportive learning environments in our schools.”

She said this week’s recommendation applies to all schools that currently do not have mask requirements in place.

Mask requirements, Homan said, are currently in place at Dallin Elementary School, Gibbs Middle School, and Menotomy Preschool in Arlington. Such requirements are “determined at the local level and when necessary will be messaged by the school Principal in collaboration with” Homan, she wrote.

Homan said Middlesex County, where Arlington’s located, currently has COVID-19 transmission levels rated “high,” and that the CDC recommends masking indoors at that threshold.

Her recommendation for the schools tracks with a town-wide recommendation posted Monday afternoon to the town’s official website.

That message said Arlington residents are advised to take precautions including donning face coverings when indoors in public.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.