EMass softball: North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran headlines Players of the Week

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough — After striking out 19 and allowing one unearned run in a 1-0 Hockomock League loss to No. 4 King Philip, the Boston University commit tossed a no-hitter, striking out 18, in a 16-0 Davenport Division win against Sharon. The senior recorded three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs.

Morgan Barmash, Woburn — The junior racked up 27 strikeouts in three games, a 4-1 Middlesex League loss to Burlington followed by a 3-2 league win over Reading and a 9-2 nonleague victory against Latin Academy. Barmash also crushed two home runs and added four RBIs.

An impact player at shortstop, in the circle, and at the plate, Kelly Colleran (right) had a big week North Attleborough.

Olivia Klaus, Medway — The freshman first baseman went 6 for 9 with three doubles and seven RBIs, pacing the Mustangs (7-4) to Tri-Valley League wins over Westwood and Ashland.

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The UMass Lowell commit tossed back-to-back 16-strikeout, one-hit shutouts in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over North Andover (10-0) and Tewksbury (3-0).

Manuela Lizardo, Lynn Classical — The junior finished 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs in a 11-2 nonleague win over Danvers on Thursday. In a 17-5 Greater Boston League win over Malden, she was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

