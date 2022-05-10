EMass softball: North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran headlines Players of the Week

Morgan Barmash, Woburn — The junior racked up 27 strikeouts in three games, a 4-1 Middlesex League loss to Burlington followed by a 3-2 league win over Reading and a 9-2 nonleague victory against Latin Academy. Barmash also crushed two home runs and added four RBIs.
Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough — After striking out 19 and allowing one unearned run in a 1-0 Hockomock League loss to No. 4 King Philip, the Boston University commit tossed a no-hitter, striking out 18, in a 16-0 Davenport Division win against Sharon. The senior recorded three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs.
Advertisement
Olivia Klaus, Medway — The freshman first baseman went 6 for 9 with three doubles and seven RBIs, pacing the Mustangs (7-4) to Tri-Valley League wins over Westwood and Ashland.
Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The UMass Lowell commit tossed back-to-back 16-strikeout, one-hit shutouts in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over North Andover (10-0) and Tewksbury (3-0).
Manuela Lizardo, Lynn Classical — The junior finished 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs in a 11-2 nonleague win over Danvers on Thursday. In a 17-5 Greater Boston League win over Malden, she was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.