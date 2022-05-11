Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead edges closer to US Open berth

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead took another step in his quest to reach the US Open as a golfer.
On Wednesday, Woodhead was one of five players to advance from US Open local qualifying, when he carded an even-par 71 — including four birdies — at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club, his home course.
Woodhead’s next step is playing in the final qualifying round, set for June 6 at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club.
Woodhead, who spent nine seasons in the NFL, was with the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. In New England, he finished with 1,199 yards rushing and 982 receiving yards. In all, the former undrafted running back ran for more than 2,200 yards and caught 300 passes in his NFL career.
The 122nd US Open Championship will be played at The Country Club, in Brookline from June 16-19.
