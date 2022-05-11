Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead edges closer to US Open berth

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead took another step in his quest to reach the US Open as a golfer.

On Wednesday, Woodhead was one of five players to advance from US Open local qualifying, when he carded an even-par 71 — including four birdies — at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club, his home course.

Woodhead’s next step is playing in the final qualifying round, set for June 6 at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club.