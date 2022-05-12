Scientists unveil first-ever picture of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way

A team of scientists, including researchers from Harvard, on Thursday unveiled the first-ever picture of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) team — which includes scientists from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) — used observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes to look at Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, a black hole with a mass 4 million times that of the sun.

“For decades, astronomers have wondered what lies at the heart of our galaxy, pulling stars into tight orbits through its immense gravity,” CfA astrophysicist Michael Johnson said in a statement. “With the EHT image, we have zoomed in a thousand times closer than these orbits, where the gravity grows a million times stronger. At this close range, the black hole accelerates matter to close to the speed of light and bends the paths of photons in the warped spacetime.”