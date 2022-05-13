Ukuleles, gardening, and a gratitude gala

The Cape Ann Artisans Open Studio Tour will return for its 39th year on Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5. Community members are invited on this self-guided tour with 15 individual stops to visit with 16 artisans. Walk or drive through Gloucester and Rockport to enjoy the work of local artists. This year’s tour welcomes three new artisans: photographer John Abisamra, painter Rebecca Anne Nagle, and painter Melody Phaneuf. To plan ahead and learn more about the 2022 Cape Ann Artisan Open Studio Tour, go to capeannartisans.com .

The Goodnow Library in Sudbury purchased 12 ukuleles to expand community programming. The Kala Soprano ukuleles will be used in learn-to-play classes and other programs. The library launched “Uke Can Do It: Learn to Play Ukulele,” a class for children in grades 2-5, that took place in April and early May. The program is led by head of children’s services Amy Stimac. The Library plans to host more classes this summer, as well as ukulele sing-along programs where community members can bring their own instruments to participate or reserve one from the library. To learn more about the library’s future ukulele programming, go to goodnowlibrary.com .

The Goodnow Library in Sudbury has purchased 12 Kala Soprano Ukuleles, which will be used in learn-to-play classes and other program

Advertisement

Pilgrim Festival Singers, a select vocal ensemble of Pilgrim Festival Chorus, presents its four-concert summer series, “American Vignettes.” Starting Friday, June 17, the ensemble will perform for the community, conducted by William B. Richter and accompanied by Elizabeth Chapman Reilly on piano. “American Vignettes” honors Stephen Sondheim and his immense contribution to musical theater, as well as the deep roots of musical theater in American culture. These performances are perfect for families and musical theater lovers. For more information about the Pilgrim Festival Singers four-concert summer series or to purchase tickets, go to pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Bedford’s First Church of Christ is bringing back its annual West Virginia Mission Festival after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus. On Saturday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the entire community is invited to participate in the benefit festival. Popular musical duo Tim & Maggie from Athens, West Virginia, will perform Appalachian folk music. Their performance will feature various instruments, including banjo, spoons and bones. In addition to live music, attendees will enjoy a southern-style pulled-pork supper. The festival will also feature children’s activities, a variety of arts and crafts and baked goods for sale. For more information on the event, visit firstchurchbedford.wordpress.com.

Advertisement

The Hudson Senior Center is hosting the Hudson Garden Club for community members who hate weeds in their garden beds. Gardening guru Andi Ross will lead the program, “It’s A Weedy World After All,” on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St. Ross will characterize pesky weeds, explain how to identify them, and explore strategies to properly remove and manage them.

The Talking Information Center is celebrating over 43 years of providing reading services for the blind and low vision community with an in-person gratitude gala. On Thursday, June 2, community members are invited to celebrate the work of the Talking Information Center and enjoy dinner, musical performances and live and silent auctions. The gala, hosted by WBZ’s Jordan Rich, will be held at The Barker Tavern, 21 Barker Road, Scituate. This gratitude gala is the Talking Information Center’s major fundraiser, and all proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Center to serve the needs of listeners living with low vision throughout Massachusetts. For more information on the gala and to donate, go to ticgala.com.

Advertisement

South Shore Ballet Theatre is hosting a variety of dance programs this summer. Beginning in June, South Shore Ballet Theatre faculty and guest faculty will teach students ranging from ages 4 to adults. Summer dance programs include a camp for young dancers, a ballet intensive for ages 13 and up, a dance program for ages 7 to 18 and a one-week adult camp. Students will receive personalized and professional instruction adhering to CDC guidelines. For more information on South Shore Ballet Theatre summer programs, go to southshoreballettheatre.com.

The Dedham-based Rashi School’s Annual Dinner to highlight social justice and community took place on Sunday, May 1. Robert Kraft, chief executive officer of the New England Patriots and the Kraft Group, attended the event. Over 400 people attended the dinner at Seaport Hotel Boston. This year, the Rashi School honored community leaders Michele and Darren Black with the Kehillah Community Award and Rashi alumna Clara Scheinmann with the Tikkun Alum Award. Scheinmann, who was recognized for her dedication to social justice, is the director of programs and strategy for the Kraft Family Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and gave a passionate speech about fighting antisemitism. Students, faculty, alumni, families and supporters celebrated the achievements of the Rashi School.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.