Red Sox, Astros tied in the sixth inning, delayed by rain

Play was halted by rain at Fenway Park after the top of the sixth inning with the Red Sox and Astros knotted, 2-2.
The teams traded runs beginning in the bottom of the fourth, when Boston took the early lead following Kiké Hernández and J.D. Martinez singles and a Xander Bogaerts walk. Batting with the bases loaded and one out, Houston’s Chas McCormick couldn’t come up with Alex Verdugo’s short fly ball to center, but threw out Martinez at third after Hernández crossed the plate.
McCormick then tied the game in the fifth with a solo home run near the flag pile off Garrett Whitlock, only for the Sox to go back ahead in the bottom half. Franchy Cordero ripped a leadoff double off the Monster, advanced to third on the second of two groundouts, and scored on a passed ball by Houston catcher Jason Castro.
The Astros, winners of 12 of 13, answered by knocking out Whitlock with a Michael Brantley double and Alex Bregman walk leading off the sixth. Jake Diekman walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, with Yuli Gurriel’s sac fly making it 2-2. After a Kyle Tucker flyout, Alex Cora summoned John Schreiber with runners on the corners for McCormick. The Sox reliever won the eight-pitch battle, fanning McCormick with a 94 mile-per-hour fastball.
But before the Sox could bat in the sixth, groundskeeper Dave Mellor — in consultation with umpiring crew chief — summoned the grounds crew to unfurl the tarp as a downpour commenced.
Houston would’ve needed a new pitcher regardless, as starter Jake Odorizzi was carted off at the end of the fifth following an apparent injury to his left leg. Coming off the mound to cover first on Hernández’s inning-ending groundout, the righty took two steps and crumpled to the ground, burying his face in the grass.
Another weird pitcher leg injury at Fenway pic.twitter.com/QupaWAczmJ— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 17, 2022
