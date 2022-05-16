Red Sox, Astros tied in the sixth inning, delayed by rain

Play was halted by rain at Fenway Park after the top of the sixth inning with the Red Sox and Astros knotted, 2-2.

The teams traded runs beginning in the bottom of the fourth, when Boston took the early lead following Kiké Hernández and J.D. Martinez singles and a Xander Bogaerts walk. Batting with the bases loaded and one out, Houston’s Chas McCormick couldn’t come up with Alex Verdugo’s short fly ball to center, but threw out Martinez at third after Hernández crossed the plate.

McCormick then tied the game in the fifth with a solo home run near the flag pile off Garrett Whitlock, only for the Sox to go back ahead in the bottom half. Franchy Cordero ripped a leadoff double off the Monster, advanced to third on the second of two groundouts, and scored on a passed ball by Houston catcher Jason Castro.