Ed Cooley, Providence College’s basketball coach, is getting a key to the city

Cooley led a scrappy team this past season to secure the school’s first-ever Big East regular season title. The Friars made it all the way to the Sweet 16 — all while national pundits had already written them off.

Elorza will be joined by former State Senator Harold Metts, who was Cooley’s high school basketball coach, at Providence Career & Technical Academy for the presentation at 1:45 p.m. Providence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez, Providence Public School District students, and other community members will also be present.

PROVIDENCE — Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley will be presented with a key to the city of Providence by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday.

“Why not the Friars?” Cooley had asked reporters prior to the team boarding the bus that would ultimately bring them to the Sweet 16 in March.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley, center, thanks the fans after winning the Big East regular season championship after an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton. Stew Milne/Associated Press

But Cooley, a local icon who has been credited for rallying the entire state of Rhode Island coming out of the pandemic, knows what it’s like to be the underdog.

Cooley grew up in South Providence in the 1980s and had to sneak into the Civic Center to catch a PC game because he couldn’t afford a ticket. Now, on campus and off, he’s a celebrity. Now, he’s known to amp up every rowdy student section, waving his arms whenever he isn’t shouting shouting plays.

While the Friars didn’t end up advancing to the Elite 8, Cooley was named the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. He’s the first Providence coach to receive the award after the Friars tied their second-highest single season record at 27-6. Cooley also earned Big East Coach of the Year honors.

