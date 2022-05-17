Milton delays, shifts Town Meeting online due to COVID-19 concerns

Milton’s Town Meeting was delayed and switched to remote Zoom sessions because of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in town.

The elected Town Meeting members were supposed to meet in person on May 16, but instead will be back to Zoom on June 6. The Milton Board of Health recommended the change, which was seconded by the town moderator and approved by the Select Board.

The last time the Milton Town Meeting met in person was in December 2019, according to the town clerk’s office.