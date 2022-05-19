Here’s where Boston ranks among top 25 places to live, according to US News & World Report

US News analyzed 150 of the most populous cities in the US to determine the best places to live.

US News & World report released a list of the top 25 metro areas in the country , places that offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, and quality of life. In the 2022-2023 report, Boston was ranked #18 — a 13-spot jump from its #31 ranking in 2021-2022.

A new ranking confirms what so many of us already know: Boston is among the best places to live in the country.

“Boston gets especially high marks for its quality of life,” the publication noted in its review, which factors in quality of education, proximity to quality health care, crime, commute, air quality, and the general well-being of residents. Based on quality of life alone, the publication ranked Boston #7 in the country.

But the city lost points in one area many residents can relate to: affordability.

“The Boston metro area is the 25th-most expensive” in the country, the publication said. The top five most expensive cities are Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, Salinas, Calif., and Santa Barbara, according to the report.

“Boston often feels like a small town with all the perks of city life,” US News wrote in its report. “It is a region of sports enthusiasts, artists and entrepreneurs ... Living in the region can feel like you’re acting out the pages of a history book while simultaneously experiencing the perks of a modern metro area.”

Boston was also ranked 13th in safest places to live, and 43rd in best places to retire. The publication listed the city’s metro area population at 4,854,808; its median home price at $632,943; and its average annual salary at $73,850.

One other New England city bested Boston on the US News list. Portland, Maine, ranked #8.

“Artful living and farm-to-table dining are not just trends in Portland — they have been a way of life for years,” the publication said. “A ‘do it yourself’ spirit resonates throughout the region ... all around Portland, you’ll find dozens of local entrepreneurs offering homegrown or homemade products, from mittens to coffee.”

Portland was ranked #4 in safest places, #10 in best places for quality of life, and #30 in best places to retire. The publication says that Portland “is at a crossroads on moving forward” with new development, which is “often met with opposition, while demand for affordable housing is high.”

The Portland metro population was listed at 536,314, while the median home price came in at $310,300 and average annual salary was $55,790, according to the publication.

US News also called Portland a “great region for those who enjoy the outdoors.”

Boston wasn’t the only Massachusetts city to make the list: Worcester and Springfield came in 69th and 117th respectively.

Other New England cities included Hartford, Conn., which ranked #47, Manchester, N.H. at #60, Providence, R.I. at #105, and New Haven, Conn. at #114.

Here are the top 20 best places to live, according to the report:

Huntsville, Ala. Colorado Springs, Colo. Green Bay, Wis. Boulder, Colo. San Jose, Calif. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Fayetteville, Ark. Portland, Maine Sarasota, Fla. San Francisco Ann Arbor, Mich. Naples, Fla. Austin, Texas Des Moines, Iowa Boise, Idaho Grand Rapids, Mich. Madison, Wis. Boston Washington, D.C. Melbourne, Fla.





