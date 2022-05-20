Five injured in 3-alarm house fire in Oxford

Two adults, two juveniles and the police sergeant were transported to hospitals for their injuries. One person is in critical condition, the office said in a statement.

Five people were injured, including a police officer, in a three alarm fire in Oxford Friday that does not appear to be suspicious, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The four occupants were able to escape from the house after hearing the smoke alarms go off, the statement said. The sergeant was one of the first people at the scene and helped one of the occupants away from the house.

“The extent of the damage has made it difficult to identify an exact cause, but we know for certain that working smoke alarms in the home alerted people inside to the danger,” Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said in the statement. “Everyone should have working smoke alarms at home. It’s important to test them monthly, replace alkaline batteries twice a year, and replace the unit 10 years after the manufacturing date printed on the back.”

Oxford firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 45 Leicester St. shortly before 1:00 a.m. The2 1/2 -story house was engulfed in flames upon arrival and has been considered a total loss, the statement said.

The fire started in the living room in the front left corner of the first floor of the house and then moved up to the second floor, the office said.’

Multiple alarms were quickly sounded, drawing mutual aid from dozens of fire departments. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.