Police in Texas issue arrest warrant for woman in connection with killing of Vermont cyclist

The warrant charges Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, with murder in connection with the slaying of Wilson, who was shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, according to legal filings. Records indicate the warrant was filed in court Thursday morning, but police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Austin, Texas police have issued an arrest warrant charging a woman with the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old Dartmouth graduate and professional gravel cyclist killed May 11 in Texas days before a race.

Armstrong is the girlfriend and business partner of 35-year-old Colin Strickland, a prominent off-road professional cyclist sponsored by Red Bull. Court records say he was questioned as part of the investigation. He has not been charged with any crime.

Neither Armstrong nor Strickland could be reached for comment Friday.

The couple came under scrutiny soon after police responded to the murder scene on May 11 in an apartment belonging to a friend of Wilson’s on Maple Avenue in Austin. The friend, who was letting Wilson stay with her for the race, discovered Wilson’s bloodied body in her bathroom shortly before 10 p.m.

The friend told police that Wilson had texted her around 5:30 p.m. that she was meeting Strickland for a swim, the affidavit said. Strickland later told police he and Wilson went swimming at a local pool and that he dropped her off at the Maple Avenue apartment around 8:30 p.m., before arriving home himself around 8:45 p.m.

He told police Armstrong returned home around 9:20 p.m. in her black 2012 Jeep. According to a police affidavit, a vehicle matching that description was captured on a video surveillance system pulling up at 8:36 p.m. to the Maple Avenue apartment where Wilson was staying.

When police later visited Strickland and Armstrong’s address, they saw a 2012 black Jeep in the driveway registered to Armstrong. The filing said the Jeep in their driveway appeared to be “the same vehicle” that had been observed at the crime scene.

Wilson was shot repeatedly with a 9mm handgun, according to police. Strickland told police he and Armstrong both own 9mm firearms, but he said he’s never shot his, according to the affidavit.

A detective at the crime scene noted two possible gunshot wounds to Wilson’s head, as well as a possible gunshot wound to her chest which appeared to have exited her back, the filing said.

It noted Wilson appeared to have been shot “directly in the chest after she was already laying supine on the floor.”

Strickland also told police he has two types of ammunition, which he described as practice ammunition and “kill ammunition,” the affidavit said. Police noted the gun cartridge cases at the crime scene were stamped “9mm JAG,” which is “designed to break apart into multiple pieces after it is fired from a firearm.”

Police surveilled the couple the day after the murder outside their residence and observed Armstrong entering and exiting her Jeep “on multiple occasions,” said the affidavit from police, who obtained a search warrant for another property that Armstrong owns.

The warrant said police were seeking items including possible firearm and blood and trace evidence, though authorities haven’t disclosed what, if anything, they recovered.

Austin police didn’t immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the status of the case.

Like Wilson and Strickland, Armstrong is a professional cyclist, and a website for a business the couple co-founded describes her as Strickland’s “partner and financial guru.”

Armstrong is also a realtor, according to an online biography, which says that in addition to cycling she also teaches and practices yoga.

Strickland’s athlete profile page on the Red Bull website says he grew up on a farm outside Austin and launched his pro cycling career in his late 20s.

“Now at the height of his ability, he’s rewritten the record books in criterium racing and is a dominant force in the fast-growing discipline of gravel,” the site says.

Wilson was an accomplished collegiate skier who grew up mountain biking near her East Burke, Vt., home. She had won several off-road cycling events this year and arrived in Texas as a favorite in her next race.

Her death came just a few days before Gravel Locos, a 150-mile race in Hico, Texas.

Her parents, Eric and Karen Wilson, said in a recent statement posted to the Facebook page of the middle school their daughter attended that she was always “pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”

A number of Wilson’s friends and competitors in the close-knit cycling community have taken to social media in recent days to offer tributes, including former cycling teammate Alison M. Tetrick.

“All of the moments and times and pedaling spent together were cherished then and treasured now and forever,” Tetrick posted to Instagram on Monday. “The world seems so much smaller without you, @mo__wilson. Nothing seems as important as just being able to see you and witness all of your gracious and kind power. To know you are thriving in all you wanted to do.”

Tetrick said Wilson possessed thoughtfulness and warmth.

“You were and are pure magical magnetic strength and humility,” Tetrick wrote. “I have never met someone that tackled every course and task with such pure, peaceful joy, and tenacity. ... We became @iamspecialized teammates, colleagues, friends, and committed bike family. Your life was just getting started and it was bigger than this world deserved. I am devastated and 💔. I pray for your family and all of us who loved you and were inspired by you.”

