fb-pixel Skip to main content
CELTICS

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams make All-NBA defensive teams

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated May 20, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams each earned all-league honors, a first for the latter.Elsa/Getty

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart led all vote getters for the NBA All-Defensive Team announced Friday, with Robert Williams earning his first career spot on the second team.

Smart, the NBA defensive player of the year, received 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes and 198 points in making his third first team. That put him just ahead of Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (95, 193), who was also second to him in the player of the year vote. Joining them on the first team were Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a six-time choice; Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis’s Jaren Jackson Jr.

Williams was fourth among vote-getters on the second team. Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle, and Golden State’s Draymond Green filled out that squad.

Advertisement

Twenty-four other players were chosen on at least one ballot, among them Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video