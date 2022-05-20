Marcus Smart, Robert Williams make All-NBA defensive teams

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart led all vote getters for the NBA All-Defensive Team announced Friday, with Robert Williams earning his first career spot on the second team.

Smart, the NBA defensive player of the year, received 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes and 198 points in making his third first team. That put him just ahead of Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (95, 193), who was also second to him in the player of the year vote. Joining them on the first team were Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a six-time choice; Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis’s Jaren Jackson Jr.

Williams was fourth among vote-getters on the second team. Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle, and Golden State’s Draymond Green filled out that squad.