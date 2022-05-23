Missing Medford woman’s body found in recycling bin beneath her home’s back porch

“Based on the circumstances and the location of the body, this is being investigated as a suspicious death,” Ryan said. “It is a very active and ongoing investigation.”

Barbara Novaes, 61, was last seen alive Sunday afternoon, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a news conference Monday night at Medford police headquarters that her death is considered suspicious.

MEDFORD — Police found the body of “a beloved member of the Medford community” in a recycling bin beneath the back porch of her home near Tufts University on Monday, hours after her son had reported her missing, authorities said.

Novaes, whom neighbors described as a friendly longtime member of the community, had lived in a duplex at 21 Emery St. with her college-aged son, Ryan said. Her son told police he had last seen her around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and that he believed she was going to get a manicure, Ryan said.

When her son awoke the next morning, he found the front door of the home ajar and located his mother’s cellphone, keys, and wallet inside the house, Ryan said, and he saw that her car was parked outside. About 6:30 a.m. he called police, who found his mother’s body around two hours later “inside a recycling container in an enclosed area under the porch,” Ryan said.

Novaes’s body had no obvious signs of trauma, Ryan said. She had been in contact with Medford police in the past for “a variety of reasons.”

Medford’s mayor, Breanna Lungo-Koehn, said Novaes “was a beloved member of the Medford community and a very active parishioner at Grace Church” who touched many lives.

Ryan did not indicate whether there were signs of forced entry at the home. She advised residents of the area to exercise caution as police work to uncover the circumstances of Novaes’s death.

Emery Street was expected to be closed through late Monday night, and Ryan said there will be an ongoing police presence in the neighborhood.

