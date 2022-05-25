Luna token relaunch kicks crypto hype machine back into gear

If you need a reminder that memories are short in the world of crypto, look no further than the relaunch of the Luna token that played a key role in the collapse of the Terra blockchain ecosystem that cost investors billions little more than two weeks ago.

Hype is already building around the cryptocurrency, which is being reissued as part of a proposal approved Wednesday. The plan seeks to salvage the network after Luna’s affiliated stablecoin, TerraUSD, lost its 1-to-1 peg the dollar and helped trigger a collapse in digital-asset prices.

Under the approved measure, the original blockchain will split off and be known as Terra Classic, while Luna, which plunged close to zero this month, will be renamed Luna Classic with the ticker LUNC. The new Terra blockchain will start running a coin under the existing Luna name and ticker, and won’t include the UST stablecoin. The new Luna will be distributed to previous holders of Luna and UST in a so-called air drop on Thursday.