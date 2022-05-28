EMass baseball: Canton’s Andy Butler headlines Players of the Week

Andy Butler, Canton — During the final week of the regular season, the senior recorded seven hits, including his first career home run, with seven RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Butler also notched a pair of saves over eight innings on the mound.
Ryan Cloutier, Central Catholic — The Assumption-bound senior went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in a 7-2 win over Billerica and pitched five innings of one-run ball while adding three hits in a pivotal 10-2 Merrimack Valley win over Chelmsford.
Colin Ensminger, Reading — The senior righthander improved to 8-1 after allowing just one hit, an infield single, with nine strikeouts over six innings in an 8-2 win over Burlington on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Chris Goode, Franklin — Across a pair of wins over King Philip (16-5) and Natick (5-0), the senior went 4 for 8 with two doubles, a triple, and six RBIs as the Panthers captured the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division crown.
Matt Morash, Westford — The junior helped the Ghosts avenge their only loss Monday, delivering a complete game with nine strikeouts and one earned run in a 6-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
Joe Zamejtis, Danvers — The junior lefthander dazzled in a 3-1 win over Pentucket, surrendering just three hits and one run with 10 punchouts, setting the program record for single-season strikeouts (97).