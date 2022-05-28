EMass baseball: Canton’s Andy Butler headlines Players of the Week

Andy Butler, Canton — During the final week of the regular season, the senior recorded seven hits, including his first career home run, with seven RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Butler also notched a pair of saves over eight innings on the mound.

Ryan Cloutier, Central Catholic — The Assumption-bound senior went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in a 7-2 win over Billerica and pitched five innings of one-run ball while adding three hits in a pivotal 10-2 Merrimack Valley win over Chelmsford.

Colin Ensminger, Reading — The senior righthander improved to 8-1 after allowing just one hit, an infield single, with nine strikeouts over six innings in an 8-2 win over Burlington on Tuesday.