Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata may be ready for minor league rehab assignment

Mata, 23, pitched in an extended spring training game in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, logging 2⅔ innings and topping out at 98 m.p.h. It was his third appearance in an extended spring training game this month, and perhaps his last, as he may be near a rehab assignment that would have him pitching for a full-season affiliate for the first time since the 2019 season.

Red Sox righthander Bryan Mata may be nearing the long-awaited next step in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Though the cancellation of the minor league season prevented him from pitching in official games in 2020, he showed tremendous stuff while working at the Alternate Site in Pawtucket, with his sinker and four-seam fastball regularly registering in the mid- to high-90s, setting up a swing-and-miss slider as well as a changeup and curveball.

But he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in spring training in 2021, and underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Now, more than 15 months removed from the procedure, he is back in games and showing electric stuff. He has topped out at 101 m.p.h. in extended spring training games.

When Mata is sent out on a rehab assignment, he is expected to start in the lower levels. But barring any setbacks, he is expected to progress at least to Triple A Worcester this year, and it’s not out of the question that he could emerge as a big league option sometime this season.

Walter is moving up

A scout who saw Portland lefthander Brandon Walter roll through seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out eight and walking none last week had a simple assessment.

“Walter needs to be in AAA,” the scout texted.

The Red Sox agreed. According to major league sources, they have promoted Walter to Worcester after he went 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA, 68 strikeouts, and 3 walks in 50 innings for the Sea Dogs. He also allowed six homers.

Walter, 25, works with a three-pitch mix — a low-90s sinker, slider, and changeup — from a low three-quarters delivery that has given hitters fits. Evaluators are divided on whether his fastball will play well enough in the big leagues for him to stay in the rotation or if his future is in the bullpen. But either way, the 2019 26th-round selection has emerged as a remarkable story.

Mayer back in the lineup

Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer, who has played just four games for Single A Salem since April 23 because of soreness in his right wrist, returned to the Salem lineup Monday, batting cleanup and playing shortstop. In 17 games this year, he is hitting .333/.386/.507 with 11 extra-base hits (10 doubles).

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.