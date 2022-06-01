EMass girls’ lacrosse: Anya Younie headlines Players of the Week

Ella Bartolomei, Cape Cod Academy — The sophomore erupted for 8 goals and 2 assists as the Seahawks cruised past Sturgis West, 19-5, and contributed 7 goals and 5 assists in an 18-3 win over Martha’s Vineyard.
Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The Generals earned a 17-8 win over Bishop Fenwick, thanks in large part to nine goals from Hamilton.
Sorelle Lawton, Dartmouth — The Cornell-bound senior scored six goals, including the 200th of her career, in a 17-3 win over Middleborough .
Sydney Smith, Bishop Feehan — A junior attack who leads the Catholic Central in assists, Smith powered the Shamrocks to a 19-5 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham with 4 goals and 4 assists.
Julia Trainor, Billerica — She rifled in 7 goals and 2 assists in an 18-11 victory over Lexington and added 5 goals and 7 assists in a 15-6 win over Melrose.
Anya Younie, Weymouth — A junior goalie, Younie made 14 saves in a 7-5 win over Needham — the program’s first over the Rockets – and added nine more in a 14-1 triumph over King Philip.
