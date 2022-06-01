EMass girls’ lacrosse: Anya Younie headlines Players of the Week

Ella Bartolomei, Cape Cod Academy — The sophomore erupted for 8 goals and 2 assists as the Seahawks cruised past Sturgis West, 19-5, and contributed 7 goals and 5 assists in an 18-3 win over Martha’s Vineyard.

Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The Generals earned a 17-8 win over Bishop Fenwick, thanks in large part to nine goals from Hamilton.

Sorelle Lawton, Dartmouth — The Cornell-bound senior scored six goals, including the 200th of her career, in a 17-3 win over Middleborough .