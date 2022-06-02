Warriors get back Payton, Porter, and Iguodala for Game 1 of NBA Finals against Celtics

“We’ll see,” Kerr said before tipoff. “They’re all available. We did a little bit of scrimmaging [Wednesday]. All three guys felt good this morning. We’ll see how it plays out.”

All three were initially listed as questionable as they recover from injuries. Coach Steve Kerr would not go into detail about how each player might be used, and said that playing time decisions will be dictated by the game. Payton, Porter, and Iguodala were all part of the regular rotation prior to being hurt.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors had Gary Payton II , Otto Porter Jr. , and Andre Iguodala available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Payton, who suffered a fractured left elbow in Game 2 of the conference semifinals, will serve as a huge boost to Golden State’s defense. Leading up to Game 1, Payton was vague about his status but said he was close to feeling more like himself.

Kerr noted that the nature of Payton’s injury allowed him to maintain his conditioning throughout his recovery. Payton is not much of an offensive threat, known more as a lockdown perimeter defender.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve watched him after every practice doing defensive slides and sprints and handling the ball with his off hand, and then slowly but surely he’s been able to progress into lefthanded layups and then short shots,” Kerr said. “He’s kind of progressed further out over the last few days. It’s inspiring to watch him work, knowing how much he wants to play and how much this means to him, especially given his journey and how much he’s bounced around to get to this place.”

Payton has come a long way since going undrafted in 2016. He made multiple stops through the G League before catching on with the Warriors after a 10-day contract in April. His father, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, was in attendance for Game 1.

As for Porter and Iguodala, both will provide experience and defensive versatility. Porter, who missed the last two games of the Western Conference finals, said Thursday he felt “OK.” Iguodala had played in just three games this season because of a neck injury.

“It’s great to have all three guys back,” Kerr said. “I think all three can contribute, for sure.”

Business as usual

The Warriors entered Thursday 21-2 in Game 1s during Kerr’s tenure, their only losses coming in the Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City in 2016 and in the NBA Finals against Toronto in 2019.

“I’m still upset about the two,” Kerr said. “I dwell on those two.”

Kerr said the Warriors don’t treat Game 1 differently, though perhaps they should. The winner of Game 1 of the Finals has gone on to win the championship 70.7 percent of the time. If the home team wins Game 1, it goes on to win 77.6 percent of the time.

“We’ve had great success because we have great players, and they play well together,” Kerr said. “We don’t put any extra emphasis on Game 1s. Game 1s are usually a feeling-out process, especially when you get to the Finals. You don’t know your opponent as well as you know your conference rivals. But the main reason for that record is we’ve got great players.”

