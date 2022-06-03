Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright missed out on one of the most iconic, historical, beautiful inns in northern Vermont (“ New England’s Most Charming B&B Towns ,” March 20). The Inn at Mountain View Farm in East Burke, Vermont, has quite a fabulous history and an idyllic setting. There is no bad season in Vermont — well, mud season, but at least you get maple syrup!

East Burke, Vermont

Take It Outside

I loved Aprill Brandon’s article about her experience in the New Hampshire woods (“Sleepaway Glamp,” March 20). It was informative and so very entertaining. I would love to look into the [Getaway House cabins]. The area around Bear Brook State Park is pretty. Thanks for sharing this experience.

Advertisement

Maribeth McCabe

Canton

Pretty cool. Beats the cost of a tent, sleeping pad, sleeping bag, cook set, etc. (unless you go camping regularly). Especially because with every decade I need to add a few inches to my sleeping mattress.

jangio

posted on bostonglobe.com

A Win-Win

“My Mom, Oscar, and Me” (Connections, March 27) is a true testament to what memories shape our young lives. It is not the fancy vacations, the abundance of toys, or anything material. It is the small moments, the simple kindnesses and finding the joy, laughter, and creativity in the everyday events that are original to each family. Diane Bair’s memories of her mom’s annual celebration of Oscar night cemented for her the essence of who her mom was and what really makes life valuable: finding joy in an interest and sharing it with family. How fortunate she is to have this memory of her mom that brings her such endearment every year on Oscar night. And the award for Best Picture goes to: Mom.

Taylor Rubbins

Melrose

Bair’s column touched me for several reasons. First, I miss my mom. Second, Alzheimer’s disease robbed my beloved grandmother and treasured aunt of their vibrant personalities. Third, I grew up in Los Angeles where the Academy Awards was a “yontif” [Yiddish for “holiday”]. I kid you not. Traffic stopped.

Advertisement

Karen Andres

Newton

My compliments and appreciation for “My Mom, Oscar, and Me.” It brought tears, but it felt so real — as if her story was happening in front of us.

Harish Dang

Lexington

I come from a movie family. We quote lines to each other constantly. So, this is the nicest Connections essay that I’ve read in a long time! Loved it and the sentiment behind it. And, yes, I can see the Lee Remick resemblance.

Rosemary DeMarc

Exeter, New Hampshire

Bair has a nice way of transporting the reader into her personal times/adventures with her mother. It was so easy to read. And, loved the photo. She was a beauty.

Jeanne Compagnone

North Easton

Perfect Match?

Best Dinner with Cupid ever (“A Dream Come True,” March 27)! What a great experience this couple had. It was the perfect combination of two people having open minds and hearts and allowing themselves to be completely vulnerable. Some may be skeptical of love at first sight, but it does happen. My husband and I met on a blind date and had the same experience. We have been blissfully happily married for over 30 years.

Pat Fuller

Newfields, New Hampshire

Cupid: Time to retire. You’re not going to exceed the joy of this match. Good luck, Frank and Lisa. And Frank, no ring right now — just enjoy the ride.

Advertisement

ddaveo

posted on bostonglobe.com

Cupid: 100 percent keep going. This shows why.

swfoutsida

posted on bostonglobe.com

Had to check the date of the date. Not April 1, but still, this seems just a bit too perfect.

Bawstondux

posted on bostonglobe.com

Seeking Treatment

Tom Keane’s Perspective (“The Danger of Letting Lyme Go Undetected,” April 3) describes exactly what happened to me. After all sorts of tests that showed nothing, I was tested for Lyme and three weeks after the antibiotics regimen I was pretty much back to normal. The ticks that carry this insidious disease are everywhere. It needs a lot more focus because Lyme can affect all age groups with potentially dangerous and lingering consequences.

Tom Hammond

Wellesley

After suffering for a month, I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in August 2020, in the height of COVID. The symptoms triggered an asthma attack. A friend recognized the symptoms before my primary care physician did! Thank goodness for doxycycline!

Mary Lebeau

West Warwick, Rhode Island

This important article reminds us all to be aware of how our bodies feel. Also, that these unusual feelings are real. Never wait if you feel unwell.

Kathy Green

Lynnfield

[To screen for Lyme,] the CDC recommends the ELISA test be performed and, if negative, no further testing is necessary. If positive, then a confirmatory Western blot test should be performed. ELISA results are not always reliable and false negatives are not infrequent. If no further testing occurs because the ELISA test is reported negative, the Lyme disease may go undiagnosed. The factor that determines whether acute Lyme disease becomes chronic is the interval between inoculation of the Lyme spirochete and the commencement of adequate treatment. Delayed treatment in Lyme disease victims is not unusual. Often, the initial tick bite and/or the erythema go unnoticed or the initial symptoms are attributed to a viral illness and no antibiotics are administered.

Advertisement

Dr. Alfred Miller

San Antonio

I’ve been treated for Lyme twice. The first episode was scary as the doctors I saw went to every possible explanation for my symptoms but Lyme. The second episode was less severe as I insisted on being tested for Lyme. What burns me though is that my brother can get a Lyme vaccine for his dog, but we humans can’t enjoy the same protection. It’s a dog’s life I guess.

Debbie Banda

Andover

While I am thrilled for Mr. Keane that his cardiologist was able to diagnose and treat him for Lyme carditis, his call for widespread Lyme testing is misguided. The problem is that Lyme testing, like any clinical test, has both false positive and false negative results. Even if the sensitivity and specificity are 95 percent (probably an optimistic assumption), and one assumes a high prevalence of Lyme disease, say 50 per 100,000 population, the predictive value of a positive test is low. Using my assumptions, testing 100,000 people at random for Lyme disease in New England, 5,050 will test positive, but only 50 will actually have Lyme — the other 5,000 will have a false positive test. So, testing everyone just doesn’t work. If someone is ill, I recommend they see their doctor or go to the hospital, as Mr. Keane did. But massive testing of the population of New England for Lyme disease is not the answer.

Advertisement

Dr. Alan Stein

Hooksett, New Hampshire

Why no mention about the lack of a Lyme disease vaccine? Better that we prevent Lyme disease than need to focus on curing it.

Kevin Becker

Westwood

Keane’s article underscored the lack of recognition and correct treatment among doctors and patients. Having lost a family member to this scourge, I appreciate Keane’s warning.

Mary Ellen Mackin

Methuen

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.































