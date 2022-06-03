Get ready for a nice weekend ahead

A weather system will move through the region the first part of Friday with a few light showers. Once these clear, the coastline may see some breaks of the sun to conclude the day. For the evening commute, I can’t rule out a quick shower, especially North of Boston. It will remain cool with the onshore flow as temperatures hold in the 60s this afternoon.

Here we are on the cusp of the first full weekend of June and overall it’s looking pretty nice. There have been some showers the past few days and for the areas that got lucky, the ground is not quite as dry. With all the clouds the past few days, you might have thought we’d had more rain, but overall, the drought continues.

Sunrise Friday reveals thicker clouds with some showers moving eastward. COD Weather

Saturday features a lot of sunshine but there is a frontal system that will quietly move through. To the north in New Hampshire and Maine, pop-up showers are likely and a few of these could rotate through the region Saturday afternoon. These would be widely scattered and brief. But don’t be shocked if one does occur.

Saturday features mild air, but there could be a brief shower, especially north. NOAA

There’s no chance of any rain on Sunday and that is my pick of the weekend. I’ll go out in a limb and say it’s nearly a perfect day with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, along with sunshine and light winds. This will be a quintessential gorgeous June day from the 5:08 a.m. sunrise to the 8:18 p.m. sunset.

Nice weather continues into early next week with the next chance of showers coming sometime in the middle of the week. I don’t see any early heat on the horizon.

With the start of meteorological summer on Wednesday, we also started the hurricane season. Since we are in a la Nina pattern it is likely to be an active season,. The reason? La Nina often means less wind shear and a better environment in the tropics for development.

