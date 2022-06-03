More than 50,000 Mass. driver licenses and ID cards to be reissued due to printing ‘anomaly’

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents will soon receive new driver licenses and IDs in the mail because the cards they were issued weren’t printed properly, officials said Friday.

Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for MassDOT, said more than 50,000 residents received licenses and ID cards that need to be replaced. The cards are valid but lack a certain fraud prevention feature, she said.

IDEMIA, the company that prints licenses and ID cards for the Registry of Motor Vehicles, said starting June 6, replacement cards will be mailed to those “individuals who received one of the cards with an anomaly.”