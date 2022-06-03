Two people killed in crash after hitting a deer on I-495 in Chelmsford

Two people were killed in a crash after hitting a deer on Interstate 495 northbound in Chelmsford Friday morning, State Police said.

Patrols from the State Police Concord Barracks responded at 5:13 a.m. to the SUV crash near the Chelmsford rest stop, David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, said in an e-mail.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV went off the road into the wooded median after striking a deer,” Procopio said.