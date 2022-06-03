Two people killed in crash after hitting a deer on I-495 in Chelmsford

Two people were killed in a crash after hitting a deer on Interstate 495 northbound in Chelmsford Friday morning, State Police said.
Patrols from the State Police Concord Barracks responded at 5:13 a.m. to the SUV crash near the Chelmsford rest stop, David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, said in an e-mail.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV went off the road into the wooded median after striking a deer,” Procopio said.
The two occupants of the vehicle, whose identities were not released, were dead on the scene, officials said. The deer also was killed, Procopio said.
The scene was still active as of 8:33 a.m., officials said.
