She loves Ireland, vegan food, and taking it all in

Houston native Jennafer Newberry loves Colorado so much that she decided to tie the knot in the Centennial State in 2019. It has, the singer and actress said, “some of the most beautiful sights and vistas I have ever seen.” Newberry, who plays Glinda in the national tour of “Wicked,” said she is enjoying exploring the country while on tour, but is especially excited about coming to Boston (the Tony Award-winning musical will be at the Opera House through July 24). “I’ve been to Boston before and just love it. I’ve never played the Opera House, but it’s been on my bucket list,” she said. “I’m really excited to go to a Red Sox game and to find all of the good vegan [restaurants] in Boston.” Newberry, who was in the show’s ensemble before taking over the co-lead role in March, said that even though “Wicked” debuted on Broadway nearly 20 years ago, it is timeless. “It’s the most beautiful, rich story and still so relevant,” she said. “Themes of love and acceptance and friendship, and not judging others by how they look … we can still learn from it today.” We caught up with Newberry, who lives in New York City with her husband, Zach Peery, a seminary student, and their “perfect” French bulldog, Shiloh, to talk about all things travel.

I feel very fortunate to have been able to see so much of the US on our tour, while also having been able to travel a bit internationally with my family. My two favorite places I have been to are Colorado and Ireland. Having lived in big cities my whole life, it is so incredibly refreshing to get away and to be surrounded by nature. For this very reason, my husband and I got married on a mountain in Colorado. I have never seen landscapes like those I experienced in Ireland — the countryside was just something out of a dream and the people are warm and welcoming.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

We are vegan and we always try to find the best vegan restaurants. We especially love Thai food [and] we are also lovers of wine. We love supporting local and unique businesses and restaurants while traveling.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I have always wanted to travel to Greece and Italy. They both seem like they have so much to offer. I would love to experience the culture, history, sightseeing, and food and wine in each country.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My phone for documenting and taking pictures and videos. I love taking pictures and capturing special moments to look back on. My husband and I do this all the time on tour. We love looking back on the places we have stayed, eaten, and enjoyed in each new city.

Aisle or window?

Funny you should ask. … When traveling alone, I love the window seat. But when I fly with my husband, I always end up in the middle seat so that he can have the window seat. He doesn’t love flying and this stipulation was actually in our wedding vows.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Growing up, my family went to Colorado a few times. We always drove. Colorado has some of the most beautiful sights and vistas I have ever seen and it will always hold such a special place in my heart. On one trip we tried to “camp” and it was hilarious. My mom and I are not necessarily the “camping type.” We didn’t have any silverware to eat breakfast, so my dad carved me a little wooden spoon out of a nearby branch. I still have it to this day.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Once-in-a-lifetime excursions. I can be frugal with certain aspects of traveling, but my mom always reminds me to go on the adventure if I can. Twenty years from now, you won’t remember how much it was to rent that kayak or how tired you were when you woke up at 3 a.m. to see that Hawaiian sunrise. You will only remember the laughter and the joy. Memories are priceless.

Best travel tip?

I am still putting this into practice, but I would say be present and take it all in. Let go of expectations and just have an adventure. Take pictures and post later. Unplug — the best you can — the world and your responsibilities.

JULIET PENNINGTON