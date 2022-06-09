Methuen fires police captain after report finds he lied to protect former Chief Joseph Solomon

Gregory Gallant, the former head of the superior officers union, has been on paid administrative leave since December 2020 when state Inspector General Glenn Cunha found that Gallant and Solomon violated their duty to the public by secretly drafting contracts that paid him and other senior officers excessive salaries without the knowledge of city officials.

The former head of the Methuen police union was terminated on Thursday after city investigations found he lied repeatedly to hide the involvement of former Chief Joseph Solomon in the drafting of a fraudulent union contract that could have paid some captains more than $500,000 a year.

The Globe has reported that a federal grand jury has been looking into the negotiating of the contract in 2017. It was approved by city officials, but never implemented. An arbitrator ruled earlier this year that city officials didn’t understand the potential impact of the contract and did not have to abide by its terms.

The current Methuen police chief, Scott McNamara, conducted his own investigation, made public on Thursday. In a scathing report, McNamara concluded that Gallant lied during Cunha’s investigation, mostly to cover up Solomon’s hands-on involvement in the drafting of the contract.

“By attempting to shield Solomon’s central role in the fraudulent effort to increase police officers’ compensation, Gallant knowingly misrepresented the nature and extent of the imprimatur that Solomon, then Gallant’s boss, placed on Gallant’s deceit,” wrote chief Scott McNamara in his 16-page report.

He found that Solomon was integrally involved in constructing a contract that would have compounded benefits annually for senior officers including himself, McNamara found.

Gallant’s deceit, he wrote. “would facilitate a significant, unwarranted compensation increase for Solomon.”

McNamara compared Gallant’s testimony before Cunha with his testimony before an arbitrator. When Gallant testified before the arbitrator, he acknowledged that Solomon was involved in the devising the contract.

McNamara recommended Gallant be fired and reported to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, the new state agency that investigates complaints against police.

“These findings against Gallant ... demonstrate that Gallant failed to meet a foundational requisite to serve as a law enforcement officer, the ability to be trusted,” McNamara wrote. “His violations and untrustworthiness demonstrate just cause for his termination.”













Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.