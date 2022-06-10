Girlfriend pleads not guilty to second-degree murder charge in connection with death of Boston police officer

The arraignment took place Friday morning in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Read’s bail was set at $100,000; prosecutors had asked for $500,000. Her next court date is slated for Aug. 12.

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence of liquor, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death in connection with the death of Officer John O’Keefe.

DEDHAM — The girlfriend of a Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank outside a Canton home in January pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the officer’s death.

Advertisement

Shortly before 9 a.m., Read was led down the main hallway of the courthouse in handcuffs by two court officers. She appeared calm and composed as she was led up the stairs to the courtroom for the hearing.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Read on the second-degree murder count and the other two charges in connection with the death of O’Keefe.

Officer John O’Keefe’s family members reacted in the courtroom. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Read had previously been arraigned on the latter two charges in district court. The indictments moved the case to superior court.

Read was first arrested Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant in connection with the death of 46-year-old O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, who was found unresponsive outside a Canton home, prosecutors said.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment the next day in Stoughton District Court and was released on $50,000 cash bail.

At Read’s February arraignment, defense attorney David Yannetti said his client was was in shock and mourning, and he criticized Morrissey’s office for acting too hastily to charge her.

“My client has no criminal intent. She loved this man. She is devastated. She is innocent, and that will come out at trial,” he said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said at O’Keefe’s February arraignment that Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV and left him lying in a snowbank, where she later found him unconscious and covered in snow amid whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures.

Prosecutors described a night of bar-hopping on Jan. 28 that shifted to an after-party at a Fairview Road home in Canton, where Read left O’Keefe, deciding not to attend because she was having stomach issues.

A photo of the couple together was presented by the defense to the prosecution. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

According to prosecutors, Read dropped off O’Keefe, made a three-point turn to reverse direction, rammed into O’Keefe, and drove away.

Read told a friend she remembered little of the previous night’s events the next morning, when she began frantically texting and calling O’Keefe to find out why he hadn’t returned to his Canton home, according to an affidavit.

Read, who worked as an equity analyst at a financial firm and an adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University in Waltham, later noticed a broken rear taillight on her black Lexus SUV, prosecutors said.

Read allegedly said to a friend: “I wonder if he is dead. It’s snowing. He got hit by a plow.”

When Read and two friends found O’Keefe, he was face-up and unconscious, and Read lay on top of him in an attempt to warm his body and administered CPR, the affidavit said.

O’Keefe had cuts on his face and arms. His blackened eyes were swollen shut. Blood-stained snow and a broken cocktail glass were discovered by police near O’Keefe’s body.

Advertisement

When a firefighter asked Read whether she knew how O’Keefe suffered so much trauma, Read allegedly looked at one of her friends and said: “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him, I hit him.”

The cause of death was skull fractures, with hypothermia a contributing factor, prosecutors said.

O’Keefe was pronounced dead hours later at Good Samaritan Hospital.

O’Keefe was part of a close-knit family from Braintree that joined together to provide a home and emotional support for a niece and nephew who lost both parents within a year of each other, according to Boston police and media reports.

At the time of O’Keefe’s death, Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long, the department’s acting commissioner, remembered him as “a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his co-workers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.