NASCAR revved up to return to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR’s preseason Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023. NASCAR said Sunday it will return the exhibition race to the Southern California sports landmark next season. The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago was part of the launch of NASCAR’s Next Gen car and NASCAR received some of its most positive reviews in years for the race. The Clash took place on a temporary 0.25-mile track inside the venerable Coliseum. Joey Logano won the exhibition, which included a halftime show by Ice Cube as part of a six-hour entertainment extravaganza that pleased both the teams, sponsors, and fans. “It was really an easy decision to come back for 2023 after the success of this year,” NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy said before the Cup Series race at Sonoma. “A ton of fans came out for that event. A lot of first-time fans. A lot of young fans. You saw the USC student section, and it was packed. Really just a fun day overall.” The upcoming race likely will take place shortly after the 100th birthday of the Coliseum, which opened in January 1923. The asphalt on the short temporary oval on the Coliseum field held together well in the first edition, and crews were able to quickly fix any damage to the walls from the tight racing in close quarters. The first 43 editions of the Clash had been held at Daytona International Speedway from its inception in 1979, but NASCAR relocated it to the West Coast in a bid for excitement and attention in an eye-catching venue. NASCAR hadn’t raced in a traditional sports stadium since 1956 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Coliseum, which has hosted two Olympics and the first Super Bowl, is still the home of the USC Trojans football team. The arena also hosted the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams until they moved into SoFi Stadium in 2020.

Newgarden captures $1 million bonus

Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus for winning at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., where his third win of the season completed a trifecta of victories on IndyCar’s different circuits. Newgarden won on the oval at Texas and the street course in Long Beach this season. The reward for Sunday’s victory was a $1 million payout from The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, which split the bonus between Team Penske and charities of Newgarden’s choice. It was the first year of the challenge and was won before the halfway point of the IndyCar season; Newgarden is the only driver with multiple wins through eight of 17 races. Newgarden beat Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing by 3.371-seconds following two late restarts, but Ericsson reclaimed the points lead with the runner-up finish. It’s the seventh time the points lead has changed hands this season . . . Max Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix — his fifth victory of the season — following yet another early retirement by Charles Leclerc. Leclerc started from pole, immediately lost the lead in the first corner to Sergio Pérez, then used smart strategy to cycle his Ferrari back to the front. Leclerc seemed poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver’s car started spewing smoke on Lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits as his engine had failed . . . Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time in another dominant performance. New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage. American Josh Pierson became the youngest driver to participate at 16 years old, 188 days. Pierson drove 97 laps as he shared duties on the United Autosports USA team with Oliver Jarvis and Alex Lynn, finishing sixth in the LM P2 category.