8 must-attend food and wine festivals in Rhode Island this summer

Travel around the state this summer for these food and wine festivals, where you can sample seafood and sip on local craft beer and wine.

Though it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island has more than 400 miles of coastline, where people gather seaweed and stroll, and where fisherman farm oysters and hoist up traps full of lobsters. These staples are what make Rhode Island a foodie attraction each summer.

From noon to 5 p.m. on June 18, tacos and various styles of sangria (including mango watermelon) will be available at The Sangria Fest. Admission is $25, which includes a beverage or food item of your choice and raffles. A live DJ will be on site, spinning tunes as plates of calamari, bruschetta, burrata, and other delicacies make their way around the fest. Fish Co., 15 Bridge St. in Providence, etix.com/the-sangria-fest.

The exterior of the Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

2. Ocean House Lobster Boil & BBQ

With views of the Atlantic Ocean, Westerly’s Ocean House will host a one-day traditional New England Lobster Boil on July 15 with fresh seafood from local fisherman, classic BBQ, and live music. Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave. in Westerly, oceanhouseevents.com.

3. Craft Brew Race and Festival in Newport

The Craft Brew Races return to Newport July 16, where runners follow a 5K roadmap around Fort Adams State Park before enjoying a pint of craft brew. All runners (or walkers) and festival-goers receive a pint glass and koozie. Live music, food trucks, and beer sampling will be onsite. Fort Adams State Park, 84 Fort Adams Dr. in Newport, eventbrite.com/craft-brew-races-newport.

4. Charlestown Seafood Festival

Lobster. Steamers. Chowder. Clam cakes. Fish and chips. Lobster rolls. A raw bar. This favorite festival, the 37th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival, has it all. For three days, Aug. 5-7, Ninigret Park will be filled with live music and countless food venders. Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane in Charlestown, 401-364-4031, ext. 3, charlestownseafoodfestival.com.

5. Farm Fresh Rhode Island Local Food Fest

This two-day festival at the Castle Hill Inn will feature local growers and food producers, dozens of local farms paired with chefs from some of the top restaurants around the region. The event will benefit Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit that helps farmers, fishers, and the food businesses of the northeast. Castle Hill Inn, 590 Ocean Drive in Newport, 401-849-3800, farmfreshri.org.

A batch of Rhode Island style calamari is photographed at Iggy's Boardwalk in Warwick, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey/Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

6. Rhode Island Calamari Fest

The Rhode Island Calamari Festival, which takes place on Sept. 10, typically draws thousands of people from across Southern New England to Narragansett, where more than 3,000 pounds of calamari are served. It’s hosted by the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce and past competitors included the Coast Guard House, Georges of Galilee, Mariner Grille, and The Mews. Admission is $20, but kids are free if they are under age 12. 35 Ocean Road in Narragansett, 401-783-7121, narragansettcoc.com.

7. Rhode Island Seafood Festival

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival had its inaugural event in 2011, and ever since has hosted a massive waterfront event each September at India Point Park. On Sept. 10 and 11, you’ll be able to sample the classics like scallop or lobster rolls, littleneck clams, oysters, and chowder. But some vendors, like the local farms and donut shops, will arrive with some unexpected treats. Also: leashed dogs are welcomed. India Point Park, 201 India St. in Providence, riseafoodfest.com.

8. Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

The Annual Newport Mansions Wine and Food Festival this year will focus on intimate, educational tasting experiences where the weekend’s schedule, from Sept. 16-18, will include events like a 50-person wine and spirits seminar, a Saturday night Vintner Dinner, and an elegant Sunday Brunch at Rosecliff. Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave. in Newport, events@NewportMansions.org, newportmansions.org.

