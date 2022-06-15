Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two gull-billed terns were photographed at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville.

Once again a sandhill crane visited a school ballfield, this time Eldredge Field in Orleans.

Interesting breeding or late lingering waterfowl reported included a green-winged teal at Monomoy, a common merganser in Brewster, a bufflehead in Harwich, and 2 blue-winged teal at Beech Forest in Provincetown.

Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth, the annual chuck-will’s-widows and blue grosbeaks continuing in Falmouth, a rose-breasted grosbeak at Greenbrier Nature Center in Sandwich, an olive-sided flycatcher and 2 continuing Acadian flycatchers in South Sandwich, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a yellow-crowned night-heron in Brewster, and little blue herons in Chatham and Harwich.

Advertisement