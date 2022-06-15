League of Women Voters of Newton to assess city’s transparency and accountability

The League of Women Voters of Newton will spend the next year assessing the city’s municipal transparency and accountability, the organization said.

“The League strongly believes that transparency and accountability in government — at all levels — is vital for a wide variety of reasons,” the organization said in a statement, such as encouraging civic engagement, improving services, and monitoring the actions of governmental bodies and elected officials.

The league’s Municipal Transparency and Accountability Initiative will focus on several key areas, including a review of information that tracks the mayor’s initiatives and priorities, such as spending of pandemic federal funds and implementation of recommendations from local task forces.