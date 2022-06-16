SUV crashes into ‘New England for Trump’ store in Easton

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man, who was from Raynham, crashed into the store on the west end of the building at 620 Washington St. on Route 138 at 5:10 p.m., Easton police said in a statement on Facebook.

A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his crashed SUV into a “New England for Trump” store in Easton Thursday evening, police said.

One employee who had been in the store at the time, was not injured during the crash, police said.

Keith Lambert, the store’s owner, said the SUV went all the way to the back of the store.

“Luckily no one was inside, but like 10-minutes prior to him hitting the store there was a little boy and his mom in here,” Lambert said by telephone Thursday night. “Ten-minutes later, the clerk who was working here would have been going to the bathroom and would have walked right into where the car was going to come in, so it was very close.”

“It was too close to home for something like that,” Lambert added.

The crash caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, Lambert said.

The store will be temporarily closed, he said.

Customers will be able to shop from their Freedom trailer on Friday, which will be located at the front of the store.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

