Red Sox call up infield prospect Jeter Downs

The Red Sox recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. To make room for Downs on the active roster, the club designated righthanded pitcher James Norwood for assignment.
In 53 games for Worcester this season, Downs is batting .180 and is tied for the team lead in stolen bases (11) and ranks second in home runs (11) and runs scored (35).
Downs, 23, is was acquired by the Red Sox in February 2020, as part of the Mookie Betts trade.
This will be his first appearance on an active major league roster.
* Downs has not played well this season and has tumbled down the prospect rankings. But he's on the 40 and they need an infielder.
* This is likely only until Hernández or Arroyo comes off the IL.
* Teams can only carry 13 pitchers as of today.
Norwood, 28, did not pitch for the Red Sox after they acquired him from the Phillies on Saturday.
The righthander has made 48 relief appearances during his Major League career, posting a 5.48 ERA (27 earned runs over 44 ⅓ innings pitched) for the Cubs (2018-20), Padres (2021), and Phillies (2022).
