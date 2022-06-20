fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox call up infield prospect Jeter Downs

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Jeter Downs is batting .180 in 53 games with the Worcester Red Sox.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. To make room for Downs on the active roster, the club designated righthanded pitcher James Norwood for assignment.

In 53 games for Worcester this season, Downs is batting .180 and is tied for the team lead in stolen bases (11) and ranks second in home runs (11) and runs scored (35).

Downs, 23, is was acquired by the Red Sox in February 2020, as part of the Mookie Betts trade.

This will be his first appearance on an active major league roster.

Norwood, 28, did not pitch for the Red Sox after they acquired him from the Phillies on Saturday.

The righthander has made 48 relief appearances during his Major League career, posting a 5.48 ERA (27 earned runs over 44 ⅓ innings pitched) for the Cubs (2018-20), Padres (2021), and Phillies (2022).

