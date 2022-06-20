Red Sox call up infield prospect Jeter Downs

The Red Sox recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester on Monday. To make room for Downs on the active roster, the club designated righthanded pitcher James Norwood for assignment.

In 53 games for Worcester this season, Downs is batting .180 and is tied for the team lead in stolen bases (11) and ranks second in home runs (11) and runs scored (35).

Downs, 23, is was acquired by the Red Sox in February 2020, as part of the Mookie Betts trade.