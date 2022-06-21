Georgia election workers testify about threats after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of election fraud

Moss, who is Black, said many of the comments people made were racist and “a lot of them were just hateful.”

Shaye Moss, who was an election worker for more than 10 years and said she loved the job, testified in person about the impact the threats had on her. She said the attacks had “turned my life upside-down.”

A Georgia election worker and her mother delivered emotional testimony about the onslaught of threats and harassment they received after they were falsely accused by former president Donald Trump and his allies of election fraud.

She said the threats included “wishing death upon me, telling me that you know, I’ll be in jail with my mother, and saying things like, ‘Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.’ ”

Moss’s mother, who worked with her on election night, testified on videotape about the impact on her.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one,” Ruby Freeman said. “But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen,” who helped out with an election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m always concerned of who’s around me. I’ve lost my name, and I’ve lost my reputation. I’ve lost my sense of security. All because a group of people starting with No. 45 [Trump] and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen,” she said.

“No election worker should be subjected to such heinous treatment just for doing their job,” said committee member Adam Schiff.

