fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ex-Trump aides in Jan. 6 testimony say GOP lawmakers sought pardons after Capitol attack

Updated June 23, 2022, 7 minutes ago
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol met Thursday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol played recorded interviews Thursday of former Donald Trump aides mentioning the Republican members of Congress who requested pardons in the days after the violent riot at the Capitol.

Representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry, and Marjorie Taylor Greene asked for pardons, testimony showed.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video