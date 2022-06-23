Ex-Trump aides in Jan. 6 testimony say GOP lawmakers sought pardons after Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol played recorded interviews Thursday of former Donald Trump aides mentioning the Republican members of Congress who requested pardons in the days after the violent riot at the Capitol.
Representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry, and Marjorie Taylor Greene asked for pardons, testimony showed.
Days after the Capitol attack and the final attempt to overturn the election, Members of Congress requested pardons.— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 23, 2022
Five days after the attack on the Capitol, Representative Mo Brooks requested pardons for himself, Representative Gaetz, and others. pic.twitter.com/f0xLm5SKtT