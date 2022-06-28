Father of missing Harmony Montgomery has court appearance

Two Public Defenders and prosecutors from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office are scheduled to be in the courthouse, but the 30-year old Montgomery is not expected to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court, according to court officials.

The child abuse prosecution of Adam Montgomery, the father of missing eight-year-old Harmony Montgomery, is scheduled for a routine hearing Tuesday in a Manchester courtroom.

According to court records, Adam Montgomery’s defense requested - but has not yet received - body worn camera footage showing his interaction with police on Dec. 21, 2021, and on Jan. 2, 2022.

Adam Montgomery had legal custody of his daughter in 2019 despite a violent criminal history in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Office of Child Advocate has called that decision by a Massachusetts judge a failure of the child protection system.

Advertisement

According to authorities, Adam Montgomery told investigators he last saw Harmony around Thanksgiving 2019, when he gave her to her mother, Crystal Sorey, a claim prosecutors allege is false.

Montgomery has been jailed since January on charges that include felony second-degree assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

His wife, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, is charged with lying to a grand jury investigating the child’s disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after the child was no longer living with the couple. She has pleaded not guilty.

Kayla Montgomery is also accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen, according to court records. She has not yet been arraigned on these new charges.

The search for Harmony Montgomery is ongoing, according to New Hampshire law enforcement, officials have said.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.