Tell us: How have you changed your approach to birth control after the reversal of Roe?

The reversal of Roe v. Wade has left some scrambling to prepare for the possibility of limits on contraception, including restricted access to Plan B — a popular pill for emergency contraception.
Abortions are already banned in seven states, and a handful of hospitals in such states have announced that they are unable to continue providing patients with contraceptives like Plan B.
Some have started to “stockpile” Plan B and birth control, in case they become hard to access. Others have considered a change from prescription pills to long-lasting forms of contraception like IUDs, implants, and even sterilization. A few have contemplated celibacy.
Advertisement
How are you responding to the reversal of Roe v. Wade? Share your thoughts in the survey below.
Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.