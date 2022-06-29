fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: How have you changed your approach to birth control after the reversal of Roe?

By Camille Caldera Globe Correspondent,Updated June 29, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Birth control pills at a home in Bend, Ore., Sept. 4, 2015.RUTH FREMSON/NYT

The reversal of Roe v. Wade has left some scrambling to prepare for the possibility of limits on contraception, including restricted access to Plan B — a popular pill for emergency contraception.

Abortions are already banned in seven states, and a handful of hospitals in such states have announced that they are unable to continue providing patients with contraceptives like Plan B.

Related: CVS and Rite Aid limit emergency contraceptive purchases as demand surges after ruling on Roe

Some have started to “stockpile” Plan B and birth control, in case they become hard to access. Others have considered a change from prescription pills to long-lasting forms of contraception like IUDs, implants, and even sterilization. A few have contemplated celibacy.

Advertisement

How are you responding to the reversal of Roe v. Wade? Share your thoughts in the survey below.

Related: Yes, abortion is still legal in Massachusetts. Here’s what else to know after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Esme Ledezma wears earrings made out of birth control pills during a protest against the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade at the Federal Courthouse on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Houston.Karen Warren/Associated Press

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video