Boston police officer sentenced to probation for not reporting lottery winnings to IRS

A Boston police officer was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to a tax charge for not reporting gambling winnings from a lottery ticket on his tax returns, the U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said.

Dana Lamb, 57, of Roslindale, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to six months of probation for one count of filing a false document with the Internal Revenue Service, the office said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 27.