Girl injured in Hyde Park shooting early Saturday morning

Officers went to the scene at 161 Wood Ave. at 3:53 a.m to investigate a possible shooting and found the victim, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

A girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Hyde Park shooting early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

The victim, who was only identified as a juvenile female, was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, Tavares said.

The shooting is under investigation. No further information was released Saturday morning.

