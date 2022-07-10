Veranda House, two other buildings are ‘total losses’ following blaze, said fire officials

On Sunday, the Nantucket Fire Department reported its fire prevention officer last performed a walk-through inspection with property representatives of the The Veranda House hotel on April 12, according to its statement.

Investigators continued searching for a cause of the fire that started in the inn at 3 Step Lane Sunday morning, but believed it was not intentionally set, the Nantucket Fire Department said in a statement.

Nantucket’s 17th-century Veranda House inn and two nearby buildings are total losses following a devastating blaze Saturday, according to the island’s fire department.

The inn, which dates back to 1684, had fire extinguishers and alarms, but no fire sprinkler system, which “was not required by code when constructed,” the department’s statement said.

Crews from the island and several Cape Cod communities battled the fire for much of the day Saturday, and the majority of it was extinguished by 8 p.m., the statement said.

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight and into Sunday looking for any hot spots, the statement said.

Three firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion and a fourth for a back injury, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon by the Nantucket Fire Department. All four have been released from the hospital.

Other than the firefighters, no one was injured in the fire.

A single-family home at built in 1810 at 4 Step Lane and a building erected in 1830 at 5 Step Lane that now houses two condos were also total losses, Nantucket Fire Chief Steve Murphy told the Globe in an e-mail.

Town leaders have praised the efforts of residents and off-duty Nantucket Fire Captain Nathan Barber for racing to the scene after it was first reported around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

“They all entered into life threatening conditions in order to warn, rescue and remove people within the building. Their bravery will not go unnoticed. Also the dedication and resolve of the Town’s firefighters to respond from home to combat this large scale fire is not unusual but will again be recognized,” the fire department statement said.

A local news site reported a newspaper delivery woman first spotted the fire and called 911.

According to the fire department Sunday, it received multiple 911 calls and the hotel’s alarm was also received by the property’s monitoring company.

There has been no estimate of the cost of damages from the fire.

The hotel, owned by an affiliate of Procaccianti Companies of Cranston, R.I., said in a statement posted to its website that it has closed the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House inn at 20 North Water St. due to the extent of the damage. No information was given about why the Chapman House was closed.

“If you have an existing reservation that will be affected (currently through July) we will contact you soon,” the hotel statement said.

The fire is being investigated by Nantucket’s fire and police departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Nantucket’s leaders praised the aid from Cape Cod communities Sunday.

“The additional firefighters sent by the Cape Departments made a tremendous impact on the operations and safety of our members in very warm conditions. The Town & Department recognize and appreciate the response to our call on a busy and hot summer day,” the statement said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.