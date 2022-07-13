Mass. man arrested for allegedly driving drunk, wrong way on I-89 in New Hampshire

A Wareham, Mass. man was arrested in New Hampshire late Tuesday night after he was allegedly driving drunk and going the wrong way on Interstate 89 north and nearly struck a state police cruiser head-on, authorities said.

Matthew Hart, 38, allegedly swerved past the cruiser that was at a working construction site detail with its emergency lights activated around 11:50 p.m. in Sutton, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Hart stopped the vehicle in the middle of the highway and the trooper approached.