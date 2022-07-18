Wandering bear spotted on several streets in Wilmington

The animal was first reported by the fire department on Concord Street, and soon after, some police officers spotted it, according to Wilmington Police Sergeant Matthew Stavro.

At 10:48 a.m. Monday morning, the Wilmington Police Department tweeted that the bear was sighted several times in the Federal Street, Concord Street, and Woburn Street areas.

A wandering bear was spotted in several locations in Wilmington Monday morning and over the weekend, police said.

“I actually saw it myself at one point this morning,” Stavro said.

The police department believes that it was most likely one bear that was spotted multiple times over the last few days, Stavro said.

On Sunday morning, Wilmington Police posted that the bear was spotted on West Street near Lowell Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A caller reported that a bear walked up a driveway into the woods, and Massachusetts Environmental Police and Animal Control officers were made aware, according to the Wilmington Police log.

The bear was also sighted twice on Saturday morning in the area of Woburn Street between the Interstate 93 overpass and Concord Street, according to police.

The first caller simply reported the bear sighting, while another reported that the bear had been in his yard at Woburn Street and then ran into the woods, according to the Wilmington Police log. The Environmental Police, Animal Control, and State Police were notified.

There were also reports of trash strewn about near 240 Woburn Street, the log noted.

Residents should remove any bird feeders and secure their trash barrels, police said in a statement. If the bear is unable to find food, it will move on, they said.

“The Wilmington Police nor the Environmental Police are not attempting to capture it,” police said. “We will only intervene if it poses a threat to humans.”





