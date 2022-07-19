Biden to visit closed power plant in Somerset, Mass., Wednesday for event on climate crisis, source says

Biden has been under pressure to declare a climate emergency after his agenda stalled in the Senate again last week when Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin signaled he would not support additional measures to combat climate change. A climate emergency declaration would empower him to be able to do more administratively to curb emissions.

“President Biden will travel to Somerset, Massachusetts tomorrow for an event on the climate crisis,” a source familiar with the matter told the Globe.

President Biden will visit the shuttered Brayton Point power plant in Somerset on Wednesday, a person familiar with his plan confirmed to the Globe on Tuesday.

Biden has called climate change an “emergency” before, but has stopped short of making an official declaration under the National Emergencies Act. According to one estimate, U.S. presidents have declared 60 national emergencies since 1976, but never for this purpose.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat and former presidential candidate, wrote in a 2020 Washington Post op-ed days after Biden’s election that he should declare “the climate crisis a national emergency to start marshaling resources toward addressing this challenge.”

Before it closed in 2017, the coal-fired Brayton Point Power Station was one of the largest power plants in New England.

Now the site will be pivotal for a new sector of the energy industry. It would also help another offshore wind farm — one owned by European energy companies Shell, EDP Renewables, and Engie.

That project, Mayflower Wind, won contracts in December 2021 to generate 400 megawatts for Massachusetts, boosting the wind farm’s total generating capacity to 1,200 megawatts.

Mayflower Wind, whose wind turbines would go up in waters southeast of Avangrid’s projects, would use Brayton Point to connect to the region’s electricity grid, through an undersea cable more than 90 miles long. Ports in Salem and New Bedford will also play key roles in the construction of these projects.

In February, energy industry executives and politicians gathered at Brayton Point to usher in a new era for the town, and the region ― one in which offshore wind replaces coal as a source of energy, jobs, and taxes.

