FBI conducts multiple searches including Lynn building owned by Hells Angels

FBI agents were searching properties in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire Thursday including a building owned by the Hells Angels motorcycle club, according to the law enforcement agency and public records.

“We are conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation at several locations in Westport, Lynn, Danvers, Fall River, and Tiverton, Rhode Island,’’ Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the Boston office of the FBI wrote Thursday. “We were also at several locations in New Hampshire.”

The FBI declined to identify the target of the raids, but according to Lynn assessing records, the property on Fayette Street searched by law enforcement Thursday is owned by the motorcycle club. A sign with the club’s insignia is attached to the front of the building.