Jay Leno spotted enjoying classic R.I. Saugy dogs at Newport’s ‘Wally’s Weiners’

The former television host appeared to have ordered a burger, fries, and a Saugy dog, a Rhode Island staple that has a characteristic “snap” to each bite. Saugy’s is a family-owned and operated business based in Cranston since 1869. Their recipe, they say, was brought over from Germany in the late 1800s.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Comedian Jay Leno was spotted this week at Wally’s Wieners , a popular Saugy hot dog and burger joint on Thames Street.

A “Wally” weiner is $6.50.

Wally’s, named after the owner’s golden doodle Wally, started as a hot dog cart in the spring of 2019. It frequently made stops at breweries and state-wide events before opening its brick-and-mortar in February of this year under the Audrain Hospitality brand.

Wally’s recently expanded and opened a speakeasy, The Copper Club, upstairs from the their Thames Street spot earlier this month.

Audrain also operates Audrain Automobile Museum, and Leno, a dedicated classic car lover, is a supporter.

Leno has often been spotted around Aquidneck Island, which includes Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, since he purchased a home on Ocean Avenue in Newport in 2017.

Many restaurants around the island have framed photos of him eating at their establishments, including Becky’s BBQ, a no-frills southern hickory smoked barbecue joint where massive portions are served on paper plates.

