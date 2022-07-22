fb-pixel Skip to main content
Jay Leno spotted enjoying classic R.I. Saugy dogs at Newport’s ‘Wally’s Weiners’

The comedian and late-night talk show host has often been spotted around Aquidneck Island, since he purchased a home on Ocean Avenue in Newport in 2017

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated July 22, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

NEWPORT, R.I. — Comedian Jay Leno was spotted this week at Wally’s Wieners, a popular Saugy hot dog and burger joint on Thames Street.

The former television host appeared to have ordered a burger, fries, and a Saugy dog, a Rhode Island staple that has a characteristic “snap” to each bite. Saugy’s is a family-owned and operated business based in Cranston since 1869. Their recipe, they say, was brought over from Germany in the late 1800s.

A “Wally” weiner is $6.50.

Wally’s, named after the owner’s golden doodle Wally, started as a hot dog cart in the spring of 2019. It frequently made stops at breweries and state-wide events before opening its brick-and-mortar in February of this year under the Audrain Hospitality brand.

Wally’s recently expanded and opened a speakeasy, The Copper Club, upstairs from the their Thames Street spot earlier this month.

Audrain also operates Audrain Automobile Museum, and Leno, a dedicated classic car lover, is a supporter.

Leno has often been spotted around Aquidneck Island, which includes Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, since he purchased a home on Ocean Avenue in Newport in 2017.

Many restaurants around the island have framed photos of him eating at their establishments, including Becky’s BBQ, a no-frills southern hickory smoked barbecue joint where massive portions are served on paper plates.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.

