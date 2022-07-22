Severe thunderstorm, microburst downs trees and powerlines in Warwick, Athol

The agency said meteorologists surveyed storm damage in the towns of Warwick, Orange, Athol, and New Salem and confirmed that the microburst began in the town of Erving at around 3:05 p.m. and downed trees on North Shore Road near Laurel Lake and at a campground just east of Quarry Road.

A severe thunderstorm and microburst with wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour took down trees and powerlines in the northern central part of Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm downed trees in Templeton and several other Massachusetts towns on Thursday afternoon.

“By far the most extensive damage occurred on Wendell Road east of the campground and on Hockanum Road and the Hockanum Hill section of Warwick,” the weather service said in a statement. “There were more than a hundred trees downed, mainly pines, that were snapped mid-way up and at the top, with others uprooted.”

Advertisement

A couple of homes were hit by fallen trees, and many powerlines came down. There were no reports of injuries, the statement said.

The weather service’s Skywarn program tweeted several photos of the damage that resulted from Thursday’s severe weather.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.