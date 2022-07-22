Former Boston University coach David Quinn to be head coach of San Jose Sharks, reports say

Former Boston University player and Holliston native Mike Grier, who played 14 seasons in the NHL, was named general manager of the Sharks on July 5.

Quinn, who was a finalist for the Bruins’ head coaching job before Jim Montgomery was named to the post in early July, led the United States men’s team at the 2022 Olympics. Quinn agreed to a three-year deal, according to ESPN hockey analyst Kevin Weekes.

David Quinn, the US men’s national hockey team coach whose previous coaching positions included Boston University and the New York Rangers, will be the new coach of the San Jose Sharks, according to multiple media reports .

Quinn, a native of Cranston, R.I., was head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021, going 96-87-25 in three seasons before he was let go after the 2020-21 season. Before that, he was head coach at Boston University from 2013-18, returning to his alma mater after Jack Parker retired following 40 seasons and 897 victories.

Boston University reached the NCAA tournament in each of Quinn’s final four seasons, including an appearance in the national championship game against Providence in 2015. He went 105-69-21 before leaving the program when he was named head coach of the Rangers. He was also a BU associate head coach from 2004-09, helping the Terriers win the national championship in 2009.

In December, Quinn was named coach of the US men’s national team after the NHL decided against allowing its players to participate in the Olympics, a move that left an opening at the head coach position because Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had to remain with his NHL team. The US was eliminated in the Olympics quarterfinals by Slovakia.

As a player, Quinn was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota North Stars in 1984 and was considered a top prospect. However, the discovery of a rare blood disorder (Christmas disease) knocked him off an NHL track. He played in 79 pro games, with AHL Binghamton and IHL Cleveland.

Material from previous Globe reports was used in this story.




