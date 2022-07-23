Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers out with hamstring injury

“We’re debating right now what we’re going to do,” Cora said. “He’s going to test it out.”

Manager Alex Cora said prior to Saturday afternoon’s game that there’s a strong chance the third baseman will be placed on the injured list.

At the most pivotal part of the season, the Red Sox will likely be without star Rafael Devers, who tweaked his right hamstring in Friday night’s loss to the Blue Jays.

Devers felt tightness in his hamstring on a swing during his last at-bat, in the fifth inning. But Cora noticed it on Devers’s double in the first inning.

Devers has dealt with lingering back issues, and Cora didn’t rule out that Devers’s hamstring injury might be connected to that.

“Maybe,” Cora said. “We talked to him in New York [last week], about the All-Star Game. He felt good in Los Angeles at the All-Star Game. It’s probably related, but [the hamstring injury] happened yesterday.”

The Sox have dealt with a number of injuries to pitchers. Now, the injury bug has hit the position players. Trevor Story is still out with a hand bruise. J.D. Martinez missed a second game Saturday as he deals with back spasms.

The Red Sox (48-46) entered Saturday three games out of a wild-card spot and just 1½ games ahead of the fifth-place Orioles.

The absence of Devers for an extended period would be huge, considering the standings and the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“It’s not easy, obviously,” Cora said. “But at the end of the day nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. You’ve just got to keep going, keep trying, keep playing.”

