Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings in Provincetown included a whimbrel, a parasitic jaeger, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 black terns, an Arctic tern, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, 2,000 great shearwaters, 175 sooty shearwaters, 30 Manx shearwaters, and a little blue heron at Race Point, and a great cormorant, 4,300 double-crested cormorants, and a black tern in the harbor.

A survey of a remote part of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham produced 39 American oystercatchers, a long-billed dowitcher, 1,800 short-billed dowitchers, 23 red knots, a black skimmer, and a little blue heron.