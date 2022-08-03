fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated August 3, 2022, 52 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through July 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings in Provincetown included a whimbrel, a parasitic jaeger, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 black terns, an Arctic tern, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, 2,000 great shearwaters, 175 sooty shearwaters, 30 Manx shearwaters, and a little blue heron at Race Point, and a great cormorant, 4,300 double-crested cormorants, and a black tern in the harbor.

A survey of a remote part of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham produced 39 American oystercatchers, a long-billed dowitcher, 1,800 short-billed dowitchers, 23 red knots, a black skimmer, and a little blue heron.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least one continuing blue grosbeak in Falmouth, a bobolink in Mashpee, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a Northern waterthrush elsewhere in Barnstable.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


