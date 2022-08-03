Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Sightings in Provincetown included a whimbrel, a parasitic jaeger, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 black terns, an Arctic tern, 800 Cory’s shearwaters, 2,000 great shearwaters, 175 sooty shearwaters, 30 Manx shearwaters, and a little blue heron at Race Point, and a great cormorant, 4,300 double-crested cormorants, and a black tern in the harbor.
A survey of a remote part of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham produced 39 American oystercatchers, a long-billed dowitcher, 1,800 short-billed dowitchers, 23 red knots, a black skimmer, and a little blue heron.
Other sightings around the Cape included at least one continuing blue grosbeak in Falmouth, a bobolink in Mashpee, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and a Northern waterthrush elsewhere in Barnstable.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.