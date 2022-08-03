How the Charles River is being affected by drought

The water level in the Charles River is too low, thanks to the hot and dry weather that has resulted in drought conditions across the state.

But don’t try that right now.

At Millennium Park in West Roxbury, there’s a public launch where you can set out and explore the Charles River on a kayak or canoe.

”It’s definitely a gross scene,” Katharine Lange, a policy specialist at the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

“This is indicative of what we are seeing statewide,” Lange said. “We have a lot of streams that have run dry this summer. The scene of the Charles is bad — but unfortunately not unique in Massachusetts.”

Ron Horwood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Northeast River Forecast Center, said that most of the rivers and streams in Central and Eastern Massachusetts are flowing in the lowest 10th percentile of all recorded observations, meaning that 90 percent of flows recorded over the decades have been higher.

The Charles River in Dover is one extreme case. It is close to breaking its record for low flow. The current flow is 10 cubic feet per second, when the all-time low for this time of year is 9.3 cubic feet per second. It’s “quite possible,” he said, that the record over 84 years of observations will be broken.

Flows on the Charles get better, but only marginally, as the river winds toward Boston, he said. The observed river flows in Wellesley and Waltham are in the 4th and 7th percentiles, respectively.

“Flows are really, really poor,” he said.

“We need rain. We really need rain,” said Lange. “Without that, we don’t have the recharge that we need.”

Horwood said that some areas of the state, including Suffolk, Norfolk, and Essex counties, have received 6 to 8 inches less rain than normal. “We’ve been in an intensifying drought for the last basically two months,” he said.

The little rain that has fallen has come at a time when temperatures are high, causing the water to evaporate quickly, “so that really is a double whammy,” he said.

Other rivers getting hit hard include the Ipswich River, Parker River, and the Neponset River, he said. The Neponset at Norwood has broken its record for lowest flow over 82 years of observations.

Billy Harrow from Roslindale paddles his kayak to the canoe launch on the Charles River at Millennium Park in 2016, when the river level was higher. John Tlumacki

According to state officials, the entire state is experiencing a drought of some level, with the greatest intensity in the central and northeast sections. Rainfall has been below normal for months. An extremely hot and dry July offered no relief. Many communities have instituted restrictions on outdoor water use.

Horwood said the Boston area is something of a unique case. The Quabbin Reservoir, which is the water source for dozens of communities, including Boston, that are served by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, is “such a huge reservoir it takes years for that to be affected by a drought.”

Will the parched landscape get a break?

“We don’t see any drought-busting rains coming” soon to make up for the rain deficit, Horwood said. While there may be showers or thunderstorms here and there into early next week, they will offer only “localized relief.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.