Brookline police chief placed on leave following allegations of policy violations

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was placed on paid leave Friday following allegations that he violated the town’s discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, officials said.
Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that officials were made aware last week of “multiple allegations” involving Gonzalez.
“Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations and has subsequently retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations,” Kleckner said in the statement.
The investigation is being led by former Secretary of Public Safety and Worcester County First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Bennett and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin, Kleckner said.
Advertisement
Kleckner said Gonzalez will remain on paid leave pending the investigation. He said the town has “a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation committed by or against its employees.”
“We are committed to supporting the investigation, which will determine the facts, and responding accordingly,” Kleckner said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.