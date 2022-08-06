Brookline police chief placed on leave following allegations of policy violations

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was placed on paid leave Friday following allegations that he violated the town’s discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, officials said.

Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that officials were made aware last week of “multiple allegations” involving Gonzalez.

“Town staff immediately began an initial review of the allegations and has subsequently retained Quincy-based Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations,” Kleckner said in the statement.